OPEC: 52Nd JMMC Meeting Reviews Oil Market Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) -- a coalition of OPEC and non-OPEC members -- conducted a videoconference on Thursday to review production levels, said an OPEC statement.

The JMMC reviewed the crude oil production data for the months of November and December 2023, indicated the statement, noting the high conformity for participating OPEC and non-OPEC countries of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC).

The JMMC will continue to monitor the conformity of the production adjustments decided upon at the 35th (ONOMM) held on June 4, 2023, and the additional voluntary production adjustments announced by some participating OPEC and non-OPEC countries in April 2023, and the subsequent adjustments in November 2023.

The JMMC reflected DoC countries' willingness to address market developments and readiness to take additional measures at any time.

The next JMMC meeting is scheduled for April 3, 2024. (end)

amg







MENAFN01022024000071011013ID1107799626