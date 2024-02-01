Kuwait Min.: OPEC+ Follows Up Market Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Dr. Emad Al-Ateeqi commended Thursday collective cooperation and harmony in the OPEC+ alliance, stressing keenness to following up developments in markets.

Al-Ateeqi's remarks carried by a ministry statement came after he chaired Kuwait's delegation to the 52nd meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) via videoconference.

The minister emphasized that the OPEC+ alliance takes resolutions aiming to guarantee stability and balance of markets.

Oil markets witness balance in a method, which enhances voluntary cutting made by OPEC+ since last January until this March, he noted.

As producers, Al-Ateeqi lamented, "we are" interested in supply security to oil markets.

Kuwait is committed to voluntary cutting estimated at 135,000 barrels per day as part of OPEC+ reduction as of the aforementioned period, he made clear. (pickup previous)

