Pakistan's Election Commission Vows To Conduct Election On Time Amid Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (KUNA) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday held a high level meeting to overview the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan provinces and vowed to hold the general elections in the country on February 8th.

According to a statement released by ECP after the high level meeting, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has said the electoral watchdog is "fully prepared" for polls on February 8.

He said that elements disrupting the law and order situation will be strictly dealt with by law enforcement agencies and the Pakistan Army.

He raised concerns over recent attacks on election offices and rallies in KPK and Balochistan and said, "In this regard, no leniency will be shown to anyone."

The CEC clarified that the electoral process will not halt despite these security challenges.

"Elections will be held on time and there should be no doubts on that," the statement by ECP read.

The Election Commissioner termed terrorism the "biggest enemy" of the electoral process and urged law enforcement agencies to remain alert for any potential law and order situation during the counting of votes and announcement of results.

During the meeting, Caretaker Interior Minister, Dr. Gohar Ejaz said that the government is committed to ensure that the elections are held freely, fairly, and peacefully.

The administration provided a detailed briefing on the security situation. The Interior Minister said that close collaboration with all stakeholders is being undertaken to ensure that the security environment is conducive for a smooth electoral process.

The police chiefs of KPK and Balochistan have apprised the ECP of measures taken to deal with security threats in the provinces. They also shared details of the operations underway in Balochistan against terrorists. They affirmed that no "political or nonpolitical powers" would be allowed to interfere in the electoral process.

The high level meeting was called after the incidents of violence in Balochistan and KPK had risen just a week before the general elections. (end)

sbk









MENAFN01022024000071011013ID1107799623