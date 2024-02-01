US Pres. Declare Nat'l Emergency To Deal With Violence Of Israeli Settlers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- US President Joseph Biden issued Thursday an executive order declaring national emergency for dealing with extremist Israeli settlers violence in the West Bank.

In the order, the US leader noted that the situation in the West Bank - in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction - has reached intolerable levels and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, and the broader Middle East region.

He stressed that the settlers actions undermine the foreign policy objectives of the United States, including the viability of a two-state solution and ensuring Israelis and Palestinians can attain equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom.

They also undermine the security of Israel and have the potential to lead to broader regional destabilization across the Middle East, threatening United States personnel and interests, he argued.

"For these reasons, these actions constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat," he announced.

He pointed out that the order stipulates the unrestricted immigrant and nonimmigrant entry into the United States of noncitizens determined to meet one or more of the criteria in section 1 of this order would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and the entry of such persons into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, is hereby suspended.

For his part, the White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that President Biden spoken about his concern about the rise in violence in the West Bank from extremist actors-in particular the rise in extremist settler violence, which reached record levels in 2023.

"This violence poses a grave threat to peace, security, and stability in the West Bank, Israel, and the Middle East region, and threatens the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States," Sullivan said.

Today, President Biden signed a new Executive Order to implement new measures to address actions that undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank.

"This order will allow the United States to issue financial sanctions against those directing or participating in certain actions, including acts or threats of violence against civilians, intimidating civilians to cause them to leave their homes, destroying or seizing property, or engaging in terrorist activity in the West Bank," he unveiled.

Sullivan indicated that the State Department today will also be announcing an initial set of designations under this new E.O. (end)

asj









MENAFN01022024000071011013ID1107799620