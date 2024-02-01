US Sanctions Four Israeli Settlers Involved In Violence In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State imposed Thursday financial sanctions against four Israeli settlers involved in acts of violence in the West Bank.

The Department of State is imposing financial sanctions on four individuals pursuant to a new Executive Order that President Biden announced today to promote accountability for certain harmful activities that threaten the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank, the Department said.

The Executive Order establishes US authority to issue financial sanctions against those directing or participating in certain actions, including acts or threats of violence against civilians, intimidating civilians to cause them to leave their homes, destroying or seizing property, or engaging in terrorist activity in the West Bank, it added.

They also include individual is being designated for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, actions - including directing, enacting, implementing, enforcing, or failing to enforce policies - that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the West Bank.

Early January, the Department announced sanctions related to restriction on giving US visas to Israeli settlers, as they are involved in increasing acts of violence in the West Bank. (end)

