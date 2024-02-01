Intolerable Gaza Situation Poses Regional Risk: PM Tells NPR

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, said that the situation in the region is heading towards escalation, which might be exploited by others and lead to a wider regional war.

The Prime Minister was talking with Morning Edition host Leila Fadel as he said, "I think that we should all unite behind stopping this war, saving those lives, saving those children and those women from being killed and being chased and bombed by airstrikes, by tanks, by everything."

In his interview with NPR Network, His Excellency emphasized that Qatar aims to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas to return the hostages, and put an end to the war in Gaza.

"We cannot expect a breakthrough in the hostage negotiations or rapid progress because the matter depends on both parties. Sometimes the negotiations may surprise us and may end within days, and sometimes we get stuck in the details, and it has to do with the atmosphere on the two sides", he said.

Speaking about the heightened tensions after drone strike killed three US Servicemen, the Prime Minister expressed his condolences for the loss of US soldiers, warning that the situation would be exploited to stir a wider regional war, further hoping that the situation gets contained as soon as possible.

He further added that Qatar supports peace, and the right of Palestinian people to live in dignity.

The Prime Minister further stated that it is the country's mediation efforts that led to the release of hostages. "The [mediation] process has proven successful. The military operation didn't do it. It was the contrary, actually. It killed some of them," he added.

Qatar, UN officials discuss catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip

Read Also