Duas Rodas Reinforces Quercetin Exports For Food Supplements

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wide range of functional health benefits provided by quercetin has put the bioactive compound in the spotlight in the global food supplement market. The boom in concern for immune health was consolidated in the post-pandemic, with the growing interest of consumers in products that help them in this challenge.

Recent studies confirm the potential biological effects produced by quercetin, which has antioxidant, anti-obesity, anti-carcinogenic, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory effects. It also has cardiovascular properties and acts on the modulation of the immune response.

To meet this growing demand, Duas Rodas, a Brazilian multinational producer of flavors, botanical extracts and ingredients for the food, beverage and nutraceutical industry, is reinforcing the export of quercetin obtained from the species Dimorphandra mollis, popularly known as Fava d'Anta, one of the most abundant sources of the bioactive in the world.

"Fava D'Anta is harvested in areas of native vegetation in the Cerrado (Brazilian savannah), the second largest biome in South America, a means of survival for many communities in the region. Duas Rodas closely monitors the entire process, from harvest onwards, considering the various precautions and requirements that help ensure the sustainability of the entire chain", says Duas Rodas' International Business Director, Rosemeri Francener.

Duas Rodas quercetin extracted from Fava D'Anta, a typical plant in Latin America, offers standardization of up to 98% and is part of Fruittion Botanicals ́ portfolio of natural products.

Founded 98 years ago in the world's largest biome, Duas Rodas is a pioneer in the manufacture of essential oils in Brazil and offers extensive expertise in the development of botanical flavors and ingredients.

Today, with more than 10 thousand customers in 70 countries, the company offers 3 thousand items, including flavors, natural extracts, dehydrated products, condiments, additives, ice cream products, chocolates and confectionery. Founded by German immigrants in Brazil, the company has six factories in Latin America (three in Brazil and in the countries of Chile, Colombia and Mexico), six R&D centers, two commercial offices in the United States and China and an advanced innovation and logistics center in Europe. It has products with international Kosher, Halal, Organic and Fair for Life certifications, in addition to FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

