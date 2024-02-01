Pathlabs Promotes Evan Ladensack To Chief Sales Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSOULA, Mont., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlabs, a leading Media Execution Partner (MEP) that provides end-to-end digital media services to agencies, proudly announces the promotion of Evan Ladensack to Chief Sales Officer.

With a background in sales-leadership roles at Engine and Groundtruth, Ladensack joined Pathlabs at its inception in 2021 as VP of Sales. Over three years, his leadership helped secure and nurture 50+ agency partners for the business while expanding the sales division to include three vice presidents, a solutions consultant practice, and an arsenal of partner managers after starting with only a team of two.

Following his promotion to Senior Vice President of Sales, Ladensack relocated from his remote base in Los Angeles to Pathlabs' headquarters city in Missoula, Montana. Reflecting on the move, he states,

"I had a gut feeling with Pathlabs and knew they were special. This was a feeling somebody has only a few times in their career. So I moved my family up here. I love the flexibility [Pathlabs] gives me, especially with my personal sales technique, which I recognize can differ from the average salesperson."

In his new capacity as CSO, Ladensack will be a key contributor to Pathlabs' growth trajectory, with the company coming off a successful year as a finalist for the Inc. 5,000 list and being featured in notable media outlets like Digiday and Adexchanger. He remarks,

"Last year was big for building frameworks and finding the right people. I am incredibly honored to take on an executive leadership position that enables me to help these people rise up and grow. We have built an amazing team, and as CSO, I want to develop them into leaders further, giving them the runway and tools they need," he explains.

"I feel really confident where we are at. We know the value we offer and what we need to do. Now, it's time to find the right agencies to work with." - Evan

Pathlabs CEO William Lapointe echoes this excitement, stating,

"This ascension has been a long time coming for Evan, marked by his consistency, incredible leadership, and unforgettable personality. This shift and promotion make complete sense, and we feel fortunate to have a person like Evan – who lives by powerful values like honesty, kindness, and genuity – in this role. More importantly, we love to see the big career win for him." - William Lapointe, CEO, Pathlabs

About Pathlabs

Pathlabs is a Media Execution Partner (MEP) that provides end-to-end digital media execution services to agencies. Pathlabs combines the best of both worlds between in-house teams and vendors, delivering service-based solutions and handling all the planning, execution, optimization, analytics, and reporting tasks for agencies.

The company's primary objective is to equip agencies with the right people, workflows, and technology; by doing so, they enable agency leaders to focus on scaling the business while Pathlabs handles the intricacies of their media execution.

