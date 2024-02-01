VA APCO Summit AI Presentation Explains Sentiment Analysis & Human-Machine Collaboration To Assist 911 Telecommunicators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leaders in Public Safety Communications

Daniel Dunivan - EPNB | APCO Commercial Advisory Committee

AI Expert Gary Bauer - CEO Mobile Innovations

Mobile Innovations CEO Gary Bauer will elaborate on using state-of-the-art AI with Sentiment Analysis and Human Machine Collaboration, to help with 911 calls.

- Gary Bauer, CEO Mobile InnovationsWOODSTOCK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- APCO Commercial Advisory Committee member Daniel Dunivan, today announced the upcoming educational presentation by law enforcement AI expert and CEO of Mobile Innovations, Gary Bauer at the APCO Winter Summit on February 7th, 2024. The CEO and founder of Mobile Innovations Corp. – he has over two decades of law enforcement and emergency response software development experience.Addressing a gathering of seasoned 911 professionals from APCO and NENA in a one-day educational setting, Mr. Bauer will focus on how the latest in AI software developments can assist telecommunicators and their wider communities with the fastest, most appropriate responses with less stress and effort.Specifically, he will be talking about how Sentiment Analysis (SA) and Human Machine Collaboration (HMC) solutions are being used today, how advanced they are, and how these are being applied in actual use cases for law enforcement.Mr. Bauer will also discuss the ways, means and benefits of integrating AI with existing CAD, RMS and HR software to get the most out of the possibilities AI has to offer 911 Centers. APCO and NEMA members are encouraged to participate.VA APCO Winter SummitFebruary 7th, 2024Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center6610 Public Safety WayChesterfield, VA 23832Please click below to register-30-The Virginia Chapter of the Association of Public-Safety Officials International (APCO) is a member-driven association of public safety communications professionals. In addition to providing leadership, promoting professional development and fostering the development and use of technology benefiting those who access 9-1-1 and other emergency services, the Virginia Chapter of APCO is committed to recognizing those in the industry of public safety communications as professionals and establishing industry leading standards, training and technological advances.Mobile Innovations Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Niagara Falls and offices in Ottawa Ontario, Buffalo New York. Our branded products include iPatrol for mobile RMS, CAD and DEMS and external law enforcement databases and more; EPNB electronic pocket notebook for photo, video, audio, sketch notes, and forms with timestamps and geotags; and OSL for officer e-scheduling and logistics using smartphone. We have deployed and support #connectedofficer solutions for more than 40 law enforcement agencies worldwide with mobile solutions for Android, iOS and Windows platforms.

Daniel Dunivan

EPNB Solutions Inc. - APCO Commercial Advisory Board

+1 540-872-8979

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn