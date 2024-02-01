Qatar's Asian Cup 2023 Edition Will Remain Source Of Pride For Palestinians: Palestine Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: Makram Daboub, coach of the Palestinian national football team, expressed his pride in the performance delivered by the team's players in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Daboub stated to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that what makes him proud the most is the Palestinian team qualifying for the Round of 16 in the tournament for the first time in its history as well as the level of performance and high spirit shown by the players regardless of the unfortunate circumstances that the Palestinian people are enduring.

The coach said that they were not able to prepare well for the tournament in light of the cessation of sports activity in Palestine for more than three months, but the team was still able to make all Palestinians happy with the historic qualification that honored them and brought joy to all their hearts.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) played a major role in preparing two camps in Algeria and Saudi Arabia for the team in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 which had a positive impact on the players' readiness despite the absence of a number of important players from the team due to injuries, Daboub added.

The coach of the Palestinian team praised Qatar's organization of the Asian Cup and said that it is an exceptional edition that will remain a source of pride for the people of Palestine with their team qualifying for the first time in its history to the Round of 16.

He also highlighted the great Qatari capabilities that were harnessed to make the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 one of the most distinguished tournaments in the continent.

Commenting on the opening ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Daboub saw it as a deep message of love from Qatar to the people of Palestine.

The Qatari team captain Hassan Al Haydos passing the honor of taking the tournament oath to the Palestinian team captain Musab Al Battat reflected that Qatar is always close to the hearts of the people of Palestine.

He also praised the solidarity shown in the stadiums during the tournament as well as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 in which the Palestinian team participated.

The coach appreciated the great public support for the Palestinian team and its encouragement in all tournament matches which had a great impact on the hearts of the players and gave them great motivation to perform well and achieve honorable results.

Concluding his statements, Makram Daboub thanked the Qatari public for their support and full solidarity with the people of Palestine, affirming Qatar's position towards the Palestinian issue.