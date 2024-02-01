American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 Provides SFA With Grant To Support USSF Guardians And Their Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bill Woolf, SFA National President and FounderPALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant move to bolster the well-being and readiness of United States Space Force (USSF) Guardians and their families, the American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 has generously awarded a grant to the Space Force Association (SFA) . This substantial contribution helps to foster an environment where the Guardians can professionally and personally thrive.The American Legion, known for its steadfast commitment to supporting military personnel, has once again stepped up to the plate, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to the nation's defense forces. This time, their focus is on the brave men and women of the USSF, acknowledging the unique challenges and demands these dedicated service members face."Thank you to Kevin Niles and the entire executive committee of the American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 for their support to ensure SFA has the resources to support Guardians," expressed Bill Woolf, president and founder of the Space Force Association. "This partnership exemplifies the strength and unity of our community, working collaboratively to fortify the foundation of our nation's security."The American Legion funding is allocated to highly impactful initiatives. They were instrumental in facilitating the attendance of USSF Guardians and their families at the inaugural SFA Spacepower Conference in December. This seminal event served as a platform for discourse, development, and strategic advancement in spacepower and defense.The SFA Spacepower Conference offered an opportunity for professional growth and learning. It acted as a congregation point for Guardians, fostering community and mutual support. The event underscored the critical importance of the space domain in national security and the pivotal role the USSF plays in safeguarding the nation's interests beyond the terrestrial confines.The American Legion's generous grant and the SFA's successful hosting of the Spacepower Conference are testaments to the collective resolve to ensure that the USSF Guardians are well-prepared, well-supported, and recognized for their indispensable role in national defense.About the Space Force Association (SFA):The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.

