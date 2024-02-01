Immersive Delight: Napa Valley Tour Company Kicks Off Mustard Season In Style

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michelle HelmsNAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wine lovers seeking adventure can now set off on a bespoke immersive tour featuring the wild mustard blooms that are currently popping up all over Napa Valley. Laces and Limos is revolutionizing Napa tours with their unparalleled food and wine experiences including the popular Magic of the Mustard tour. This unmatched and captivating adventure offers the most exquisite, first-hand opportunity to witness the vibrant mustard blooms.Departing daily from Downtown Napa, guests will delve deep into the heart of wine country by way of an electric, 2-wheeled tuk-tuk vehicle. Taking the back country roads, away from the crowds and main highways, to see breathtaking landscapes and miles and miles of vistas. On the tour guests will visit small production wineries, taste wines from local producers and end with a seasonal, Chef prepared lunch with a view. The entire day is one spectacular adventure sprinkled with a bit of mystery – only with Laces and Limos.“Expect the unexpected, this is the Napa tour of all tours” said Michelle Helms, Founder, Laces and Limos“Now more than ever, people are looking for something different, something exciting that's not open and accessible to just anyone. Laces and Limos is making that a reality with our food and wine tours encouraging those wanting to experience the real and most authentic side of Napa. A side even the most frequent Napa visitors don't know exists. To travelers asking themselves- What's the best way to experience the Napa Valley, we say in an open-air, electric tuk-tuk, of course!”Guests ready to experience the vibrant mustard blooms can book the Magic of the Mustard tour today or choose from any of the three current experiences that will be offered in the 2024 season including a private custom tour option, “Just Us 2” and Wine + Dine, a six-course culinary adventure hosted by local chef.About Laces and LimosLaces and Limos has been delivering bespoke, immersive Napa food and wine experiences since 2017. Each tour features the electric, 3-wheeled tuk-tuk vehicle, back-road travel, food and wine pairings and visits to off-radar wine tastings. Family owned and operated, Laces and Limos continues to evolve their culinary experiences and is voted #1 Outdoor Activity in Napa on Trip Advisor.Media can stay up to date by following @lacesandlimos on Instagram and visiting lacesandlimos/experiences. For additional information or to make reservations visit lacesandlimos or call (707) 501-8089

