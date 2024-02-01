Suburban Propane And Historic Tours Of America Unite To Support Lincolnville Museum And Cultural Center In Celebration Of Black History Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH ) , a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today partnered with Historic Tours of America to announce their support of the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center (LMCC) in St. Augustine, Florida in an effort to commemorate Black History Month and contribute to the preservation of African American history.

Representatives from Suburban Propane and Historic Tours of America held a donation presentation at the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center in St. Augustine, Florida. The effort was part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares initiative in communities across the nation. (Photo courtesy of Suburban Propane).

SuburbanCares logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Historic Tours of America Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

This joint initiative provides crucial funding to further the LMCC's mission of sharing the rich cultural heritage of St. Augustine's African American community through various channels, including art, educational programs, lectures, live performances, oral histories, and immersive exhibits. The LMCC is located in the Lincolnville Historic District, which was founded in 1866 by formerly enslaved people and stands in the town's most prominent historically black neighborhood.

In early February, the City will introduce an 80-foot trolley stop at the LMCC to facilitate easy access for visitors, including those traveling aboard Historic Tours of America's iconic orange and green Old Town Trolley Tours, enabling them to explore the museum. The Lincolnville District holds significant historical importance, as it has played a pivotal role in the City's early development and the Nation's Civil Rights Movement.

Established in 1565, St. Augustine is the United States' oldest continuously inhabited settlement, representing both European and African-American heritage. Preceding Jamestown by 42 years and Plymouth Rock by 55 years, the Spanish-founded St. Augustine stands as the nation's first enduring settlement.

"At Suburban Propane, we believe in the power of preserving and sharing diverse cultural histories," said

Nandini Sankara, spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Our collaboration with the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center aligns with our SuburbanCares commitment to support initiatives that celebrate and educate on the vibrant heritage of the communities in which we operate."

"We are honored to join forces with Suburban Propane to support the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center," said Piper Smith, Vice President of Marketing, Historic Tours of America. "Through this collaboration, we aim to contribute to the vibrant culture of St. Augustine and highlight the impact of African American history on the nation's oldest continuously inhabited settlement."

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares® – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit

.

About Historic Tours of America:

Historic Tours of America, Inc. (HTA) is an entertainment company which provides historically oriented vacation experiences for guests through the operation of trolleys, street trains, high speed ferry, themed retail stores, festival marketplaces, historic homes and museums in Key West, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Savannah, Georgia; Washington, DC, San Antonio, Texas and St. Augustine, Florida.

The HTA strategy is to capitalize on the Historic Tours of America brand, while focusing on heritage tourism. In this process, they maintain an emphasis on guest communication and satisfaction, product value, superior vehicles and industry trends to profitably expand the entertainment business in each of the cities in which HTA currently operates and in other vacation destinations across the United States. For more information, visit .

About Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center:

The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center (LMCC) is an African American history museum located in the Lincolnville neighborhood of Saint Augustine, FL. The LMCC's mission is to preserve, promote and perpetuate over 450 years of the African American story through the arts, educational programs, lectures, live performances, and exhibits.

The museum is housed in the historic Excelsior School Building, which served as the first public Black high school in Saint Johns County in 1925. After desegregation, the school was closed and the building housed government offices until the mid 1980s. After the offices were phased out of use, a group of former Excelsior students and community members rallied to save the building from demolition.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.