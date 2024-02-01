Nashik Defence Innovation Centre Boosts Msmes In Defence Production

(MENAFN- KNN India) Nashik, Feb 1 (KNN) In a significant development for India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), about 170 units have registered with the Nashik Defence Innovation Centre (NDIC) under the Centre's Atma Nirbhar in defence production program.

Established in 2019, the NDIC faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is now fully operational, according to NDIC Director Yuvraj Vadaje.

Vadaje highlighted the coordination between the NDIC and 16 defense Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) nationwide, fostering collaboration between MSMEs and major players in the defence industry.

The centre aims to create opportunities for MSMEs to contribute to the indigenisation of the defence sector.

The NDIC recently launched an MSME Capability Assessment Drive, inaugurated by V K Rai, the founding program director of Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) under the Ministry of Defence.

Rai commended the initiative and stressed the importance of establishing a supportive ecosystem for start-ups in the defence sector.

During the drive, MSMEs interested in securing orders from defence PSUs are required to share production details online.

Vadaje revealed that the NDIC has received a list of requirements for 11 defence parts from defence PSUs, estimating a potential business of Rs 50 crore for MSMEs in the next one to two years.

Vadaje emphasised the vast opportunities for MSMEs to manufacture various defence components, with the support of technical know-how and assistance from defence PSUs.

He predicted substantial future opportunities for MSMEs to secure orders from these PSUs, contributing to the growth and self-reliance of India's defence production ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)