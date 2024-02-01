Rock-It Cargo Acquires SOS Global To Create The Largest Specialty Logistics Provider In The Sports And Broadcast Market...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Rock-it Cargo, a Global Critical Logistics (GCL) company and the global leader in end-to-end logistics for live events and high net worth goods, today announced the acquisition of SOS Global (SOS), the North Carolina-based freight forwarder, from NEP Group. The combined company will be the largest global specialty logistics provider in the live touring and sports and broadcast markets. The acquisition closed on January 31, 2024, and terms were not disclosed.

Rock-it's core leadership in live music touring has been enhanced in recent years by diversifying into and significantly growing in the sports and broadcast, film and TV production, and high net worth goods sectors. Rock-it and its sister companies have offices in 18 countries and, in 2023, completed shipments in more than 115 countries. Rock-it leverages its unparalleled network and experience to deliver end-to-end solutions for its customers in every market with the same personal touch and“failure is not an option” ethos that has permeated Rock-it since its founding in 1978 with first clients Uriah Heep and Led Zeppelin.

SOS specializes in freight forwarding and logistics services for live events, particularly in the sports and broadcast industries. They service every major US sports and news broadcaster, the largest US professional sports leagues, and many of the largest vendors to these companies. Based in New Bern, NC, SOS prioritizes speed and control in its deliveries with additional offices across the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Today we bring together two trusted brands with a combined 83 years of experience,” said Daniel Rosenthal, President and CEO of GCL.“For 38 years, customers have known they can 'SOS' their most valuable goods via a 24/7/365 operational hub. SOS's legacy will be strengthened as part of Rock-it Cargo, with expanded services and global access via our unrivaled network. I have been thrilled to get to know Ed Reno and the SOS team, and I cannot wait to grow our business and serve our customers better together. The breadth, depth and skills of Rock-it and SOS is unparalleled in global live performance touring and live sporting events.”

The acquisition aligns with GCL's strategic plans to strengthen Rock-it's global position within the sports and broadcast sector, as well as enhance its domestic capabilities in the live touring, events, film and theater categories. In 2023, more than 85% of GCL's revenue was earned from international shipments, whereas a majority of SOS's revenue was earned domestically.

Ed Reno, president of SOS, who will remain with GCL and report directly to Rosenthal, said,“Our team is very excited to combine forces with Rock-it. SOS brings a robust domestic network and operational capabilities designed to meet the needs of our sports and broadcast clients. Joining a larger international specialty logistics leader will be good for our customers and good for our team.”

GCL has made several acquisitions recently to bolster its global capabilities serving the live touring, sports, broadcast, film and TV production, fine art, and classic and high-value automobile sectors. This buying spree includes the acquisitions of Classic Automotive Relocation Services (CARS), the largest global transporter of high-value automobiles, and Dynamic International, one of the top international logistics providers for film and TV productions.

ABOUT GLOBAL CRITICAL LOGISTICS (GCL)

Headquartered in Los Angeles CA, Global Critical Logistics (GCL) is a global leader in live event entertainment logistics and high net worth logistics and freight. It is the holding company for a family of brands, including Rock-it Cargo, Dietl, Dynamic International, CARS, SOS, Cosdel, Xtreme, and Dell Will.

Focused on high-touch, mission-critical air, ocean, and surface freight forwarding and logistics services, the GCL family of leading brands work with customers across the live entertainment, music touring, sports, motor sports, corporate events, theatre, tradeshow, fine art, film and TV production, broadcast, classic and high-end automobiles, and industrial project end markets.

GCL has offices in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and Asia, augmented by a network of long-term partner agents specializing in critical logistics.

The companies of GCL serve thousands of customers annually, and have provided bespoke, specialized logistics solutions for the most demanding transportation requirements across every continent for over 45 years.

GCL is backed by ATL Partners, a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation, and logistics and is based in New York.

For more information, please visit, gcl .

