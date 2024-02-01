Kinaxis Inc. To Host Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call On February 29, 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis ® (TSX:KXS), the leading supply chain management platform, today announced that it has scheduled its conference call to discuss the financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The call will be hosted on Thursday, February 29 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end after the close of markets on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, February 29, 2024 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CALL REGISTRATION: WEBCAST: (available for three months) REPLAY: (800)-770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 Available through March 14, 2024 Reference number: 91416

Advance call registration

Investors and participants must register in advance for the call. After registering, instructions on how to join the call will automatically be emailed, including dial-in information as well as a unique pincode. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique pincode, will be entered directly into the conference. It is recommended that you register for the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

