KROST Is Ranked Among Calcpa's Top 150 Firms

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - KROST CPAs and Consultants has been named one of the Top 150 Firms for 2023-2024 by CalCPA . This award recognizes the firm, with 100% membership. The company is ranked 33rd on the list. The recognition reflects KROST's dedication to professional development and the CalCPA organization. KROST is committed to providing clients with exceptional service and innovative solutions to meet their needs. This award is a testament to unwavering commitment to quality.







“I am thrilled to see KROST being recognized for their hard work and dedication with this prestigious award. Our staff members are actively involved with CalCPA and constantly attending events and webinars that they offer. Being a part of the CalCPA organization offers great opportunities in our profession,” said Keith Hamasaki , CPA, KROST Principal & Trustee of the CalCPA Education Foundation.

California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California. It is the nation's largest state accounting organization and serves over 45,000 members statewide in public practice, private industry, education, government, and more. CalCPA, with 14 chapters located throughout the state, is committed to the education and betterment of our members and the profession.

About KROST:

Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm serving clients across various industries. Their focus is on recognizing opportunities and creating value for clients by equipping them with the tools to make better business and financial decisions for the future. As trusted advisors, clients depend on KROST to provide timely information, innovative solutions, and result-driven teamwork to ensure success.

Along with providing traditional services, such as Tax , Accounting , and Assurance & Advisory , KROST also provides special services, including Client Accounting Services (CAS) , Mergers & Acquisitions , Wealth Management , Tax Specialty Services , and KROST Business Intelligence (KBI) .

