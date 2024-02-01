Why Switzerland Is Losing Its Religion

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A religious survey reveals that there are now more people who fail to associate with any specific denomination (34%) than there are Catholics (32%).

In 1970, practically everyone adhered to the twin Christian faiths of Catholicism and the Protestant Evangelical Reformed Church, in roughly equal number. Now, the faithless stand at the top of the charts.

+ Deserted churches: Swiss abandon God

What are the causes of this phenomenon, and can anything be done to reverse the slide?