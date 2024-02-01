Grand Prix Art 2024 For Art Education, Timber Construction And Painting

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Federal Office of Culture awards these prestigious prizes annually on the recommendation of the Federal Art Commission. Jacqueline Burckhardt is a cultural mediator who, among many other activities, chaired this commission from 1998 to 2006 and was instrumental in establishing the Prix Meret Oppenheim.

The Federal Office of Culture recognises Marianne Burkhalter and Christian Sumi as responsible for "pioneering achievements in modern timber construction". They are aware of environmental issues and were quick to utilise recycling strategies for their projects. The painter Valérie Favre is honoured for her pioneering role in figurative and narrative painting.

The Grand Prix Art/Prix Meret Oppenheim honours lifetime achievements and is endowed with CHF40,000 ($46,427) each.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva