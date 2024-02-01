(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil is expected to receive BRL 514 billion (USD 104 billion) in investments in oil and natural gas production in the industry's current exploration contracts from 2024 to 2028. The data is an update of the information of the contracts in force in the country and was made public by Brazil's oil and biofuels regulator ANP.

Of the investments planned, highlights are the Santos Basin at 61% and Campos Basin at 28%. Over the period, the average output is expected to reach 667,000 cubic meters per day of oil (i.e., 4.195 million barrels per day) and 209 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. The report brings the expected activities to be held by the operators of the fields, including 1,700 well drillings.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied

The post Brazil to receive USD 104 billion for oil production appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .