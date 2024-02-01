EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Contract

Medios AG: Supervisory Board extends contracts with members of the Executive Board Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit

Press Release Medios AG: Supervisory Board extends contracts with members of the Executive Board Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit Berlin, February 1, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Medios AG ("Medios") has decided to extend the existing Executive Board contracts of Mi-Young Miehler (Chief Operating Officer / COO) and Christoph Prußeit (Chief Innovation Officer / CINO) until January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2027, respectively, ahead of schedule. Mi-Young Miehler has been a member of the Executive Board since July 1, 2017 and is responsible for the Pharmaceutical Supply segment as well as for the departments Marketing & Corporate Communications, Human Resources and Post Merger Integration. Christoph Prußeit has been a member of the Executive Board since January 1, 2019 and is responsible for the departments IT, IT Security and Project Management as well as Digital Innovation, Public Affairs and Privacy. He is additionally responsible for the Patient-Specific Therapies segment. The Management Board contracts of Matthias Gärtner, CEO, and Falk Neukirch, CFO, have already been extended in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "I am very pleased that we have also been able to extend the contracts with Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit. We are thus continuing to focus on continuity in management. With their outstanding expertise in their respective areas of responsibility, both Ms. Miehler and Mr. Prußeit are of great importance for the successful implementation of our growth strategy.“ Mi-Young Miehler, COO of Medios AG: "I am really proud of our unique success story and very much look forward to continuing our strong growth trajectory with my fellow Executive Board members and the entire Medios team. Our outstanding market leadership position in Germany opens up opportunities for us to realize our vision." Christoph Prußeit, CINO of Medios AG : "Another exciting chapter in the history of Medios lies ahead of us. An important part of the growth strategy is the planned entry into new countries and the Advanced Therapies market. I will be closely involved in this strategically and operationally."



Important dates for Medios AG in the first half of 2024: March 7:

Berenberg EU Opportunities Conference 2024 - London March 20:

Jefferies Pan-European Mid-Cap Conference - London March 27:

Annual Report 2023 April 24:

Metzler Small Cap Days - Frankfurt May 7:

Quarterly statement as at March 31, 2024 June 6 - 7:

Warburg Highlights - Hamburg June 26:

Annual General Meeting 2024



About Medios AG Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this area: from pharmaceutical supply to the compounding of patient-specific therapies, including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies. Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). -p

