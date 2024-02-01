EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Signs Long-Term Agreements to Purchase Renewable Energy in China

Linde Signs Long-Term Agreements to Purchase Renewable Energy in China Woking, UK, February 1, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has signed two new long-term power purchase agreements for the supply of renewable energy in China. Linde has signed separate 25-year agreements with Guangdong Energy Group (GEG) and China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) to secure a total of 320 gigawatt hours per year of renewable energy. The renewable power will be generated by solar projects located in the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu, and supply is due to start in the first quarter of 2024. These and other recent renewable energy agreements support Linde's progress towards its science-based absolute greenhouse gas reduction target for 2035 and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition. In addition to reducing Linde's Scope 2 emissions, the renewable energy will help Linde's customers decarbonize their processes by using industrial gases with a lower carbon footprint. Linde's solutions, technologies and services help customers avoid more than two times the emissions generated by Linde's own operations. “These agreements take us another step towards our 2035 emissions reduction target and enable us to supply industrial gases with a lower carbon intensity to our customers in China at a competitive price,” said Will Li, President Greater China, Linde.“They are central to two important objectives for the company: helping our customers to decarbonize and reducing Linde's own emissions.”

