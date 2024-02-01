Interim Budget: Lakhpati Didi's Achievements Recognised, Target Expanded To 3 Crores

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) Finance Minister Sitharaman, in her Union Budget speech, celebrated the remarkable success of "Lakhpati Didi," acknowledging the transformative impact of 83 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) comprising 9 crore women on the rural socio-economic landscape.

These women have become catalysts for empowerment and self-reliance, reshaping the lives of countless individuals.

The Finance Minister highlighted the extraordinary achievements of these SHGs, noting that nearly 1 crore women have already attained the coveted title of "Lakhpati Didi," symbolising financial independence and success.

“Their stories serve as inspiration to others and their achievements will be recognised through honouring them,” stated Sitharaman.

Buoyed by the success of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced a significant decision to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didis from 2 crores to 3 crores.

The Lakhpati Didi program has proven to be a driving force in fostering financial independence and socio-economic development in rural communities. By expanding the target, the government aims to amplify the positive impact of this initiative, reaching even more women and communities across the country.

(KNN Bureau)