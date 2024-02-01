FICCI President Hails Interim Budget 2024-25 As A Strategic Path To 'Viksit Bharat'

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) In response to the Interim Union Budget 2024-25 unveiled by the Finance Minister today, Dr Anish Shah, President of FICCI, expressed his views on the budgetary measures, highlighting its strategic alignment with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

“The Interim Budget is a clear and outcome-based continuum towards Viksit Bharat. It brings together growth, climate, and social empowerment, while maintaining a careful balance between current investment rate and fiscal discipline,” stated Dr Shah.

Dr. Shah underscored the significance of empowering states to adopt reforms for the advancement of 'Viksit Bharat,' capitalising on the momentum generated by the Centre towards 'Amrit Kaal.'

“Focus on Blue Economy, expanding and strengthening the EV ecosystem, domestic tourism, and multi-modal logistics will propel India towards the vision of a developed nation by 2047,” added Dr Shah.

The FICCI President also applauded the budget's acknowledgment of innovation as a catalyst for growth.

Notably, the allocation of a substantial corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore for providing a fifty-year interest-free loan to scale up Research and Development (R&D) in sunrise domains was seen as a key driver for future economic development.

(KNN Bureau)