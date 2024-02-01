33 Inc. And Myanimelist Form Partnership For Worldwide Marketing Of Anime And Manga

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MyAnimeList, and 33 inc. will launch the "MAL33" Worldwide marketing service.

33 Inc. ("33"), a comprehensive marketing agency specializing in the entertainment industry, and MyAnimeList Co., Ltd. ("MyAnimeList"), which operates one of the world's largest anime and manga community and database MyAnimeList , have announced today the formation of a partnership. Through this partnership, the two companies will combine their strengths to launch "MAL33", a worldwide marketing service to provide strategic and creative solutions for challenges faced in the anime and manga industry.

Amidst the growing global enthusiasm for anime and manga, the need to understand fan psychology and craft resonating communication strategies is more crucial than ever. Promotions and campaigns, realized through the synergy of 33's planning and execution prowess combined with MyAnimeList's extensive big data and fan community, are set to offer fans experiences like never before. Addressing the challenges faced by anime and manga-related businesses will become a foremost mission, supporting the development and proliferation of Japanese anime and manga culture.

Outline of Services

We will extend our outreach of information on anime and manga, which has been primarily focused on the Japanese audience, to cater to an international audience. Promotional and marketing activities aimed at bridging the gap between international fans and the world of anime and manga will be conducted through 33 and MyAnimeList. It is a one-stop service for all necessary functions in the promotion of animation and manga, and can be customized flexibly according to budget.

Brand Development (Marketing Strategy Planning, Promotion Planning, Market Research, etc)

PR (Publicist, Interview Booking, Media Relations, etc.)

Social Media Marketing (Social Media Account & Community Management, Content Strategy & Creation, Influencer Marketing, etc.)

Advertising (Media Planning & Buying, Collaborative Marketing Campaign, Anime Convention Exhibit Support, etc.) Creative (Visual Design, Content Creation, Web Design, Assets Creation, etc.)

Upcoming Anime Promotions

MyAnimeList's "Plan To Watch" feature is an important indicator of popularity among anime fans and industry professionals alike for upcoming anime. Promotions will be planned to increase overseas awareness of new anime titles, and encourage interested anime fans to bookmark it with "Add to List".

About 33 inc.

As a comprehensive marketing agency specializing in the entertainment industry, 33 supports the marketing activities of various entertainment IPs such as movies, anime, manga, and games. 33 provides PR services, social media marketing, advertising promotion, creative services, and more. In April 2023, 33 USA Inc. was established in Los Angeles to provide comprehensive global marketing services specializing in the anime and manga industries.

About MyAnimeList

MyAnimeList is an anime and manga community, with comprehensive databases maintained by its passionate user base. The website allows members to track their viewing progress, rate and discuss titles, write reviews, and discover new works through various community-driven features. With over 18 million monthly active users from more than 240 different countries and regions, MyAnimeList is an essential resource for the international anime and manga fan.

