North Memorial Health Names Trevor Sawallish As CEO

Sawallish to succeed J. Kevin Croston, MD who is retiring after 9 years in role

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Memorial Health's Board of Trustees has named Trevor Sawallish as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 9, 2024. Sawallish has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, most recently serving as North Memorial Health's Chief Operating Officer. J. Kevin Croston, MD has announced his retirement after 9 years as CEO and more than 30 years with the organization.



Sawallish is an accomplished leader with extensive experience across the healthcare sector, including executive roles at Dean Clinic, Children's Minnesota and SSM Health. He has made significant contributions at North Memorial Health with a focus on operational discipline, safety and optimizing patient experience.



"Dr.

Croston leaves an indelible mark on our organization, community and industry," said North Memorial Health Board of Trustee Chair Mike Steinhauser. "Trevor brings similar ability to rally people around North's important and unique mission and patient community. We are confident that Trevor is the right leader with the right vision to elevate North in this critical moment in healthcare."

As CEO, Sawallish will lead North Memorial Health's executive team, championing the organization's strategic plan and advancing the long-term vision focused on growth, access and community health.

"I am honored to lead North during this pivotal time in our industry," said Sawallish. "North plays

a unique and important role in our community, and the work we do matters. The job ahead is to make the changes needed to be sustainable for the

communities we serve

in the coming years."

"Trevor has earned his reputation as a strong relationship builder, forward thinker and results-oriented leader," said Dr. Croston. "North is a resilient organization, and his determination will take the team far, while doing what is right for our community; a community that I had the honor and privilege to serve for more than 30 years through my time at North. It was a responsibility I took on with pride and confidently pass on to Trevor, where I know he will thrive."

About North Memorial Health



At North Memorial Health, we are on a mission to change healthcare. We're delivering unmatched patient experience and empowering our patients throughout the Twin Cities to achieve their best health. North Memorial Health provides access to high-quality, low-cost care throughout the Twin Cities through its medical transportation services and two hospitals – Robbinsdale Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital. Across the North Memorial Health system, 900+ doctors and 6,000+ team members are dedicated to delivering a more connected experience for our patients.



