National Park Foundation Supports Tekαkαpimək Contact Station In Katahdin Woods And Waters National Monument With $1 Million Gift

– Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters is pleased to share that the National Park Foundation will make a $1 million contribution to the Monumental Welcome Campaign , supporting completion of

Tekαkαpimək

Contact Station at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Tekαkαpimək

translates from the Penobscot language to "as far as one can see" and is pronounced

de gah-gah bee mook .



The donation is made possible by the National Park Foundation's fiscal year 2024 federal appropriations, and brings the Foundation's total campaign giving to over $2 million after previous grants in 2022 and 2023.

Campaign Co-Chair Lucas St. Clair said, "The National Park Foundation has been a critical partner to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument from the start, and this extraordinary investment further highlights their belief in the exciting work happening here in Northern Maine. We're grateful for the Foundation's support to enhance the visitor experience, help expand the economic benefits in the region, and expose more people to the beauty that is Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument."

To date, nearly $30 million has been raised towards the campaign goal of $35 million, which will provide $31 million for

Tekαkαpimək

Contact Station, $2.7 million for Park Priority Projects to protect natural resources and enhance visitor experience, and $1 million for future Wabanaki Directed Projects. The campaign thus far has been made possible by over 200 donors including leadership gifts from Roxanne Quimby Foundation, Elliotsville Foundation, Inc., Burt's Bees, an Anonymous Donor, L.L. Bean, the National Park Foundation, and NorthLight Foundation.



"Thanks to the vision, hard work and tremendous generosity of Roxanne Quimby and Lucas St. Clair, the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is thriving," said Will Shafroth, President and CEO of the National Park Foundation. "Along with Quimby and St. Clair, the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters' commitment to designing and building the Tekαkαpimək Contact Station in close consultation with the Wabanaki Tribal community is a tribute to the power of partnership."

Architectural, landscape and exhibition designs for Tekαkαpimək Contact Station resulted from a process between Elliotsville Foundation, representatives of the Wabanaki Nations, Saunders Architecture, Design Architect – Norway, Reed Hilderbrand Landscape Architecture, Alisberg Parker, Architect of Record – USA, WeShouldDoItAll, Tuhura Communications, Erin Hutton Projects, Split Rock Studios, and the National Park Service. In all of this work, Wabanaki artisans, writers, and historians have been engaged as creators and advisors in designing and fabricating the tangible spaces and signage as well as agreements governing ownership of the work. Tekαkαpimək Contact Station invites visitors to engage with the history, present, and vibrant future of Wabanaki people who have lived here continuously for thousands of years.



The

Tekαkαpimək

Contact Station site is an active construction zone and is closed to visitors at this time. A grand opening is planned for August 17, 2024. All Wabanaki cultural knowledge and intellectual property shared within the project is owned by the Wabanaki Nations

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is located within the present and traditional homeland of the Penobscot Nation. The land and waters hold special significance to the Penobscot Nation and are inextricably linked with Penobscot culture, ceremonies, oral traditions, language, history, and indigenous stewardship which continues the respectful relationship with the land and waterways that has gone back more than 11,000 years. Katahdin is a culturally significant place to the Wabanaki people where connecting watersheds provide important travel routes for Wabanaki people, comprised of Maliseet, Mi'kmaq, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot Nations.



