ARC Seeks Applicants For Economic Diversification Projects In Region’S Coal-Impacted Communities

Washington, DC, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) issued a Notice of Solicitations of Applications (NOSA) for its POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative . POWER directs federal resources to bring economic diversification and new opportunities to Appalachian communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries.

Through POWER awards in 2024, ARC funding will continue to leverage entrepreneurship, workforce development, infrastructure, agriculture, and other projects to enhance job training and reemployment opportunities, create jobs in existing or new industries, and attract new sources of private investment in coal-impacted communities.

“Appalachia's coal-impacted communities have long been critical economic drivers across our region,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin . “Through the latest round of POWER funding, ARC will continue supporting coal-impacted communities in the creation of a more vibrant economic future for both their localities, and the entire 13-state Appalachian Region.”

Successful POWER grant applications will demonstrate the ability to produce diverse economic development outcomes, including diversifying local and regional economic bases, creating stable employment opportunities in new or emerging industries, expanding workforce service and skills training, and attracting new sources of public and private investment. Proposals may also include plans to integrate activities with existing economic development projects and support the implementation of existing economic development strategic plans on a local, regional, or federal level.

KEY DATES



February 15, 2024 : POWER Pre-Application Workshop (Virtual)

March 1, 2024, 5 PM ET : POWER Letters of Intent (LOI) due

April 17, 2024, 5 PM ET : Final POWER applications due Fall 2024 : Awards announced

Since POWER's establishment in 2015, ARC has invested more than $420 million in 507 projects across 365 coal-impacted Appalachian counties.

Learn more about the POWER Initiative and how to apply .

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC's mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

