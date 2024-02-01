Lewis Hamilton Joins Scuderia Ferrari In 2025

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), February 1, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, on a multi-year contract.

