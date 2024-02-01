Lewis Hamilton Joins Scuderia Ferrari In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), February 1, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, on a multi-year contract.
For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: ...
Attachment
2024_01_02 - Team Statement ENG
MENAFN01022024004107003653ID1107799106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.