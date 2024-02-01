Acquisitions An Ongoing Source Of Growth For GRM Information Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GRM Information Management continues to seek small and mid-sized document storage vendors nationally who are interested in being purchased.

- Avner Schneur, CEOJERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GRM Information Management continues to seek small and mid-sized document storage vendors nationally who are interested in being purchased. In addition to new client acquisition, GRM has made the acquisition of independent document storage organizations important to its 2024 growth strategy. GRM corporate headquarters are located in Jersey City, NJ, and has operations in 16 major metros throughout the United States.CEO, Avner Schneur states,“On the heels of a couple of recent acquisitions, we're continuing to assess buying other businesses in metro areas across the country. We're anxious to speak with the owners of storage organizations who have built a quality roster of clients over the years.”GRM is assessing opportunities that include the purchase of a building and others where no real estate is included in the transaction. Independently owned, GRM's corporate structure and current market position allow for efficient negotiations with current owners and the ability to close deals quickly.GRM is seeking the purchase of businesses within 50 miles of the metro areas in which it currently operates. Those cities include: New York City, Jersey City, NY, Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, Baltimore, MD, Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA, Miami, FL, Houston, TX, Austin, TX, San Antonio, TX, Dallas, TX, Indianapolis, IN, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA and San Francisco, CA.Taking advantage of its strong operational orientation, systems and processes, GRM is able to seamlessly incorporate the inventory of these acquired organizations quickly and with minimal disruption to the existing client base of those organizations. Additionally, many of the clients of GRM-acquired companies are now beginning to take advantage of a broad range of digital solutions delivered via GRM's secure, cloud-based enterprise content management (ECM) platform, VisualVault. GRM scanning and GRM enterprise content management (ECM), business process management (BPM), digital document management and workflow automation solutions.Interested parties should contact GRM at ...

