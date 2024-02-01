Answering Life's 'Calling' Compels Young Girl To Write About Her Supernatural Encounters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In My Neighbors, Goodlife, Mississippi, Myra Boone, a recurring character in Saint Lauren's work, shares 11 stories detailing her supernatural encounters with Goodlife's lonely souls - some dead, some alive.

Eileen Saint Lauren is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated author.

The overarching theme that unites all of Eileen Saint Lauren's books is:“Without love, all becomes hell - even eternity.”

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Goodlife, Mississippi, sits a world without end where Mary“Myra” Boone lives and writes about the throwaways, the downtrodden and the lonely souls - some dead, some alive - that surround her. And in Eileen Saint Lauren's new book, My Neighbors, Goodlife, Mississippi , readers are invited inside Myra's world, with a collection of 11 stories written by Myra herself, the main character in Saint Lauren's debut novel, Goodlife, Mississippi.

In My Neighbors, Goodlife, Mississippi, Myra visits her neighbors and discovers a deeper meaning for life through the guiding truth found in the spirit world and learns early on that suffering can purify the soul. Each encounter involves a grotesque character or a horrific and bizarre act of revenge in the name of God and twisted love.

Myra's neighbors, both Black and white, of the oppressive and often inhumane social climate of the 50s and 60s of Goodlife, Mississippi, knowingly and unknowingly seek retribution to exact some kind of justice for a severe injustice perpetrated upon them. Each story is too close to the truth of the era to be comfortable. Seen through the eyes of Myra Boone, they become life-shaping events.

Saint Lauren's work often takes the reader to a supernatural place - holy and unholy - that provokes the question: Is this Heaven or Hell? Whatever the reader deems true will suffice because My Neighbors, Goodlife, Mississippi is a mixture of both.

About the Author

Eileen Saint Lauren was born in Hattiesburg and raised in the once two red-light town, Petal, Mississippi. She is an award-winning photojournalist, news and feature writer who worked early in her career as a commentator for Nebraska Public Radio and at Smith College Museum of Art. After graduating from Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, with an Associate of Arts Degree majoring in Journalism, she continued her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in English. She then continued on with her education in creative writing at The Washington Center, Duke University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her hobbies are gourmet cooking and designing chandeliers. She lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

She is also the author of Southern Light, Oxford, Mississippi, a bestselling novel nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction; and the author of Goodlife, Mississippi, a Finalist in the 2023 International Book Awards. Goodlife, Mississippi was sold in 10 countries.

My Neighbors, Goodlife, Mississippi: Stories

Release Date: January 2, 2024

ISBN: 979-8-9861963-5-0

Available at , and all independent bookstores

