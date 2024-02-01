Skyline Robotics Raises $9.8 Million Funding To Automate Window Cleaning Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Skyline Robotics , developers of Ozmo,“the world's first robotic-armed window cleaning robot”, has raised $9.8 million Pre-Series A-2 funding (including the conversion of SAFE Notes) round led by Standard Skyline with additional contributions from Durst Ventures, the venture capital investment arm of the Durst Organization, and HNW individuals.

To date, Skyline Robotics has raised $19.4 million. This latest round will support Ozmo's expansion into NYC and London, grow the R&D team to bolster Ozmo's service offerings, and formalize Skyline's new construction line of business.

Michael Brown, CEO, Skyline Robotics, says:“This vote of confidence from the investment community shows not only that our innovation is in high demand, but that we have the team and product investors believe in to automate and move the industry forward.

“This round will help us continue to grow the company and enhance our patented technology with new feature sets to maintain building façade health.”

Skyline's funding announcement comes in the midst of a global expansion. The company recently announced a partnership with Principle Cleaning Services to bring Ozmo window-cleaning robots to the London skyline.

