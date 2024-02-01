REWE Automates Food Supply Chain With Cimcorp Technology Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Cimcorp , a pioneer of intralogistics automation specialized in fresh food handling and tire-handling solutions, has partnered with REWE Group, one of Germany's leading food retail companies, to automate the fulfillment of fresh produce at REWE's logistics center located in Oranienburg, about 31 miles north of Berlin.

With Cimcorp's solution and expertise, REWE can ensure on-time-in-full deliveries to its markets, overcome labor shortages, improve workplace safety, and support sustainable supply chain operations.

Additionally, Cimcorp will provide 24/7 customer support for high availability of the automated system.

Within the Oranienburg facility, Cimcorp's intralogistics automation provides reliable order picking for fresh products, such as fruit and vegetables, stored in plastic crates.

The solution secures fast and efficient deliveries of fresh produce without picking errors or delays, even in times of increasing labor challenges.

