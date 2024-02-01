(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



During the first three quarters of 2023, 32.23 million data breaches were exposed worldwide

Sekur CEO Alain Ghiai's“Weekly Hack” segment explores preventative measures to lessen the likelihood of an attack or data leak The company's Swiss-hosted solutions offer individuals, businesses, and governments options for secure and private communications and internet security

During the pandemic, data breaches worldwide spiraled out of control, with 284.34 million breaches in data recorded. Since then, the highest recorded data breach numbers came during the first three quarters of 2023, with 32.25 million data breaches exposed worldwide ( ). This week's“Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack” segment with TV host and multi-media journalist Ana Berry and internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications, explores preventative measures that can lessen the likelihood of an attack or data leak.

Mr. Ghiai recommends never using free WiFi services and not using free Big Tech emails and messaging services when transmitting secure and private information. He also recommends using safe and encrypted VPN services to ensure private data isn't hijacked ( ). To help users with a secure...

