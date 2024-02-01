Biomednewsbreaks Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Secures ~$9M In Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Panbela (NASDAQ: PBLA)

is a clinical stage company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company today announced the closing of its public offering of (i) 4,375,000 shares of its common stock or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof and (ii) two classes of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,750,000 shares of its common stock (the“public warrants”) at a purchase price of $2.06 per share and associated public warrants and $2.059 per pre-funded warrant and associated public warrants. Panbela secured approximately $9.0 million in gross proceeds from the offering, of which it intends to use the net for the continued clinical development of its product candidates, working capital, business development and other general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole placement agent of the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Panbela Therapeutics Inc.

Panbela is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. Panbela's lead assets are Ivospemin (“SBP-101”) and Flynpovi. Further information can be found at

. Panbela's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol PBLA.

