Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Potential Acquisition Releases FY 2023 Preliminary Financial Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt

(NASDAQ: ADTX) , a company dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations, entered into a definitive agreement with

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM)

late last year, and Evofem is reporting its preliminary financial results for 2023, which include record net sales of

Phexxi(R), its hormone-free contraceptive gel. According to the report, Phexxi is seeing a third consecutive year of net sales growth; the report also indicated that the company has reduced its total operating expenses by more than 60%. Evofem, a commercial stage women's health innovator, and Aditxt announced the planned acquisition in December 2023, which Evofem believes is a compelling opportunity to accelerate its growth trajectory; the companies are eyeing a mid-2024 close.“Strong consumer demand for Phexxi and the expansion of coverage and reimbursement enabled us to achieve our third consecutive year of revenue growth,” said

Evofem Biosciences CEO Saundra Pelletier in the press release.“We delivered more than

$18 million

in net sales for 2023 despite ongoing austerity measures that whittled our sales force down to just 16 and permitted no investment in growing the brand. Our growth testifies to the strength and persistence of Evofem's current team as well as the loyal users and prescribers

of Phexxi nationwide.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is focused on discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations. Aditxt's diverse portfolio includes Adimune(TM) Inc., developing a new class of therapeutics designed to retrain the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir(TM) Inc., focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta(TM) Inc., offering timely, convenient and high-quality personalized lab testing anytime and anywhere, backed by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited monitoring center.

