Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Potential Acquisition Releases FY 2023 Preliminary Financial Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt
(NASDAQ: ADTX) , a company dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations, entered into a definitive agreement with
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM)
late last year, and Evofem is reporting its preliminary financial results for 2023, which include record net sales of
Phexxi(R), its hormone-free contraceptive gel. According to the report, Phexxi is seeing a third consecutive year of net sales growth; the report also indicated that the company has reduced its total operating expenses by more than 60%. Evofem, a commercial stage women's health innovator, and Aditxt announced the planned acquisition in December 2023, which Evofem believes is a compelling opportunity to accelerate its growth trajectory; the companies are eyeing a mid-2024 close.“Strong consumer demand for Phexxi and the expansion of coverage and reimbursement enabled us to achieve our third consecutive year of revenue growth,” said
Evofem Biosciences CEO Saundra Pelletier in the press release.“We delivered more than
$18 million
in net sales for 2023 despite ongoing austerity measures that whittled our sales force down to just 16 and permitted no investment in growing the brand. Our growth testifies to the strength and persistence of Evofem's current team as well as the loyal users and prescribers
of Phexxi nationwide.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Aditxt Inc.
Aditxt is focused on discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations. Aditxt's diverse portfolio includes Adimune(TM) Inc., developing a new class of therapeutics designed to retrain the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir(TM) Inc., focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta(TM) Inc., offering timely, convenient and high-quality personalized lab testing anytime and anywhere, backed by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited monitoring center.
For more information, please visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN01022024000224011066ID1107799048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.