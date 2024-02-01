(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company redefining power-conversion technologies, has reached a significant milestone for its ZVS-enabled power modules, positioning the company to take advantage of a potential new revenue stream. According to the announcement, power modules are essential in driving an inverter's power-switching functions, and Hillcrest's next-generation EV inverter features the new ZVS-enabled power modules. This enables the inverters to deliver a substantial boost in power level and power density while being designed to facilitate high-volume manufacturing in diverse industries. The company's ZVS-enabled power modules elevate the performance and power density of the company's EV inverter, opening up new avenues for standalone sales, noted company officials, who pointed out that with the global power module market reaching $2.7 billion in 2022 with a forecasted annual growth rate of more than

11%

in the coming years, this milestone could become a valuable potential revenue stream.“Our ZVS-enabled power modules have been designed and manufactured in-house by our team and are a testament to the combined capabilities of Hillcrest and our technology development partners at Systematec GmbH,” said Hillcrest Energy Technologies chief technology officer Ari Berger in the press release.“These capabilities are pivotal to our success, especially as we engage with a growing list of potential clients in the automotive sector.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to HLRTF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN