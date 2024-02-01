(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company redefining power-conversion technologies, has reached a significant milestone for its ZVS-enabled power modules, positioning the company to take advantage of a potential new revenue stream. According to the announcement, power modules are essential in driving an inverter's power-switching functions, and Hillcrest's next-generation EV inverter features the new ZVS-enabled power modules. This enables the inverters to deliver a substantial boost in power level and power density while being designed to facilitate high-volume manufacturing in diverse industries. The company's ZVS-enabled power modules elevate the performance and power density of the company's EV inverter, opening up new avenues for standalone sales, noted company officials, who pointed out that with the global power module market reaching $2.7 billion in 2022 with a forecasted annual growth rate of more than
11%
in the coming years, this milestone could become a valuable potential revenue stream.“Our ZVS-enabled power modules have been designed and manufactured in-house by our team and are a testament to the combined capabilities of Hillcrest and our technology development partners at Systematec GmbH,” said Hillcrest Energy Technologies chief technology officer Ari Berger in the press release.“These capabilities are pivotal to our success, especially as we engage with a growing list of potential clients in the automotive sector.”
About Hillcrest Energy Technologies
Ltd.
Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit
