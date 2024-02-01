Investornewsbreaks Pressure Biosciences Inc. (PBIO) Announces Upcoming Investor Teleconference To Discuss Key Company Milestones

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) , a pioneer in the development and distribution of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, including nutraceuticals, food and beverage, health and wellness, cosmetics, biotherapeutics and more, has scheduled a teleconference. The Feb. 5, 2024, event will focus on PBIO's current, in-process move to new manufacturing space; the integration plan of the Uncle Bud's team and product offerings into PBIO; and the significant growth expected from new UltraShear processed nanoemulsion products, which are forecast to grow the company's total revenue to an estimated $10 million this year, an impressive five times increase. The presentation will also include a Q&A session. According to the announcement, the teleconference will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. Those interested can call 888-267-2918 and then use code 973092.

To view the full press release, visit



About Pressure

BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. The company's products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. PBIO's patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (“PCT”), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control biomolecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics, and counterbioterrorism applications. The company has recently expanded its market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold(TM) patented technology platform, allowing PBIO to enter the biopharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. PBIO has also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology(TM) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies. The company's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to its customers. For more information, visit the company website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PBIO are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN