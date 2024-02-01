(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American:

IGC) , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is reporting additional positive results from preclinical studies investigating its newly announced therapeutic candidate, TGR-63, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The company had already shared study results indicating that TGR-63 shows potential to alleviate plaque burden in Alzheimer's cell lines and animal models. New results exhibit potential recovery of behavioral functions in an animal model of Alzheimer's, which could indicate that TGR-63 could be used as a treatment for anxiety in human Alzheimer's. The company observed that TGR-63 is a patent-pending molecule designed to disrupt the structure of the amyloid beta (“Aβ”) peptide, one of the key hallmarks of Alzheimer's.“While we continue to progress our phase 2b trial of IGC-AD1 as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's, we are excited by the preclinical results of TGR-63, in particular the profound impact of the drug on plaques and on reducing anxiety in a transgenic Alzheimer's mouse model,” said IGC Pharma CEO Ram Mukunda in the press release.“In line with IGC Pharma's artificial intelligence and machine learning ('AI/ML') initiatives, we plan to leverage cutting-edge AI/ML tools for studying TGR-63's toxicology and protein interactions. By harnessing the power of AI/ML, we expect to accelerate the journey of TGR-63 from preclinical to patient care. We continue progressing IGC-AD1 and TGR-63 enthusiastically and anticipate clinical milestone updates throughout 2024 from our strengthened AD pipeline.”

To view the full press release, visit

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma is pursuing innovative solutions to fight Alzheimer's disease and related challenges. The company's portfolio comprises five assets, all with a singular mission: to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment. IGC-AD1 and LMP target neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently in a phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's. TGR-63 targets Aβ plaque to disrupt the progression of Alzheimer's disease. IGC-M3 targets the inhibition of Aβ plaque aggregation with the potential to create a profound impact on early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C targets tau and neurofibrillary tangles as a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In parallel, IGC Pharma is at the forefront of generative AI development, with projects including clinical trials, early detection of Alzheimer's and drug interactions with cannabinoids. For more information, visit the company's website at

