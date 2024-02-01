Minister Of Social Solidarity Honors 10 Women With 'New Woman' Awards

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Nevine El-Kabbaj, Minister of Social Solidarity, awarded 10 inspiring women with EGP 20,000 each during the third season of the“New Woman” initiative, sponsored by Victory Link and Nasser Bank.

The ceremony was attended by Enjy El-Sabban, CEO of Victory Link and co-founder of the initiative; writer and novelist Ahmed Murad, also a co-founder; Lamis Negm, advisor to the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) for social responsibility; and a group of businessmen and leading female figures in international and local companies.

El-Kabbaj praised the initiative for enhancing the status of Egyptian women and stressed their important role in society, as they are responsible for raising generations, education, and community development.

El-Sabban said the initiative aimed to highlight the achievements and sacrifices of women and to encourage them to realize their dreams and potential.

The“New Woman” competition, which started three years ago, honors 10 women every year. The winners are chosen by a jury that includes Ayman Essam, Head of External Relations and Legal Affairs at Vodafone; Sanaa Raouf, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing at Triumph Hotels Group; Maysam El-Henawy, CEO and Managing Director of Electrolux; and Hala Hegazy, CEO and Managing Director at Nile Radio Production Company, Nogoum FM and Nile FM.

The ceremony also featured two new awards: The Golden Journey, which went to Suhair Abdel Qader, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Awladna Foundation for Arts for People with Special Abilities and President of the Cairo Children's Film Festival; and the Excellence Award for Youth, which was given to Mai Al-Amir.

For the first time, the ceremony also hosted a debate between men and women under the title“For Men Only.” It was moderated by journalist Saeed Jameel and participants included Murad, Engy Ghattas, Head of the Automotive Sector and VP of SMG Automotive Engineering Company, and Essam, among others.