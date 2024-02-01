Planx Launches BTC Inscription Wallet To Boost Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Singapore – With the launch of the Inscription Wallet service (Only for Android) on PlanX, the web3 gaming ecosystem officially integrates with the BTC network and embarks on a journey of exploring multi-chain assets.

On January 30, 2024, PlanX announced the official launch of its BRC20 Inscription service, marking an important milestone in the process of exploring the future of BTC indexing and BTC on-chain development. The aim is to further explore the possibilities of integrating the Bitcoin ecosystem with web3 gaming.

The Details About the PlanX Inscription Wallet

The PlanX wallet is an advanced wallet that integrates numerous features and advantages, providing users with seamless connectivity to the GameFi market and Web3 gaming asset trading.

Some important points worth highlighting:

– Support Multi-Asset including BRC-20 assets, and other digital assets.

– Launch BRC-20 Token Indexer and simplify portfolio management for users.

– Enjoy peer-to-peer transfers of BRC-20 tokens and friendly transfers of BRC-20 Tokens

– Engage in inscription engraving, listing, and trading inscription activities.





Connecting Bitcoin and Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

PlanX's belief is that, with the widespread adoption of the Bitcoin ecosystem and its limitless potential in the future, the launch of the BRC20 wallet is just the first step in opening up the BTC ecosystem.

The PlanX wallet not only supports mainstream cryptocurrencies but also provides users with the ability to easily create, receive, and transfer BRC20 tokens. This feature offers users a more convenient digital asset management experience, in line with PlanX's user-centric philosophy. Users can enjoy a seamless trading experience of BRC20 tokens through the PlanX wallet at any time.

Additionally, PlanX inscription wallet also provides a series of value-added services. Through cooperation with partners, inscription wallet provides users with exclusive game benefits and reward mechanisms. Users can obtain additional game tokens and NFT rewards by participating in specific game activities and tasks, further enhancing their gaming experience and return on investment.





PlanX Wallet, the Gaming Physical Revolution

With the Inscriptions entering the 3D realm, owners can share via transactions. Digital objects take on physicality, and for the first time, blockchain space has a truly ownable and tradable physical object.

PlanX is building an“intent-centric” account entrance so that web3 gaming can be highly integrated with crypto assets, and players can freely transfer and trade in-game assets while experiencing gaming. In essence, the innovation of the PlanX game, opening up more users to have inscription creation and free transactions, changed the relationship between Bitcoin and the blockchain network, triggering a frenzy of activity and creative exploration.

Your coming BTC trading experience just leveled up! And PlanX will offer a groundbreaking feature that unlocks the true potential of Ordinals Inscriptions. BRC-20 is an interesting experiment in creating a fungible token standard for Bitcoin–with a bunch of flaws.

Still, PlanX is likely to boost a lot of tooling pop up to prosperous gaming ecosystems with the interoperability of full-chain and seamless entertainment of games and assets on different chains.





