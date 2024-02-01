Jubi Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Welcomes A Leap In Development And Officially Changes Its Name To Joy Universe

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) According to the official announcement from Exor Digital Holdings Limited, a global digital innovation technology company, on January 31, 2024, it has officially acquired Jubi digital trading platform and holds 100% of its shares. It has also carried out comprehensive restructuring and important position adjustments for its technical development department, brand expansion department, customer service department, and major client channel department.







It is understood that Jubi trading platform was established in 2013 and is one of the earliest exchanges globally. In 2015, it ranked first among Chinese-language digital asset trading platforms. In 2017, it maintained the top spot in terms of trading volume worldwide. In February 2020, Jubi was fully acquired by Singapore's Uniweb Group. It has served over 23 million digital asset traders from hundreds of countries around the world. Its domain name Ju is currently valued at $1.2 million USD.

The acquiring company Exor Digital Holdings Limited has strong backing from traditional investment institutions such as Italy as well as giants in the crypto field. The announcement mentioned that after the acquisition, they will bring a super engine for encrypted digital ecological development and globalization strategy to the platform while integrating more advanced management and operational concepts.

Joy Universe digital asset trading platform will comprehensively upgrade various sectors including branding, technology development, ecological growth,user services ,channel expansion,and AI data services will also focus on developing DeFi infrastructure ,Web3 .0,digital entity industry track,NFT asset application & implementation,crypto entertainment sector,and metaverse field.

Joy Universe proposes“Joy to the Universe” as its slogan to spread joy throughout the universe aims to enhance user experience,prioritize providing convenient value interaction channels for high-quality projects in the digital industry,and uphold user transaction freedom and wealth privacy protection as its brand mission are part of a series of brand upgrade strategies.

The major management and controlling adjustments in Joy Universe digital asset trading platform, as well as the comprehensive upgrades we have learned about, may be based on the optimistic development trend and opportunities brought by Bitcoin ETFs and the era of digital virtual economy. The acquisition event of Jubi trading platform and the overall brand upgrade may help revitalize its position as once the world's largest exchange and rejoin the competition among top global exchanges. 2024 might witness a great drama in the field of cryptocurrency with various forces rising together, competing for dominance. Let us wait and see.

This media will continue to track and report on globally significant events in the crypto field as well as important current affairs news.