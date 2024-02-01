Cat Intelligence Agency (CIA), An ERC-20 Memecoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Cat Intelligence Agency (CIA) on February 4, 2024, for all BitMart users. The CIA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Cat Intelligence Agency (CIA)?

The Cat Intelligence Agency ($CIA) represents a unique fusion of memecoin enjoyment and community-driven action on the Ethereum blockchain. It's not just a digital asset; it embodies a fun, innovative approach to cryptocurrencies while emphasizing charitable causes. The project stands out with its blend of meme culture, innovative technology, and a strong sense of community, making it more than just a typical cryptocurrency.

One of its distinctive features is the provision of a unique email utility, allowing token holders to have their custom email addresses with the cia domain, further enhancing the sense of belonging and identity within the community.

Why Cat Intelligence Agency (CIA)?

$CIA is more than just a memecoin; it's a symbol of community, innovation, and charity on the Ethereum blockchain. Unique in its approach, the Cat Intelligence Agency offers token holders a custom email utility, uniting the lightheartedness of memecoins with serious blockchain functionality.

This innovative approach allows holders to revolutionize their experience on the Ethereum blockchain while actively participating in charity and innovation initiatives. The project's mission resonates through its actions, fostering a strong sense of community and purpose among its members.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Cat Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Token Supply: 100,000,000,000 CIA

Token Type: ERC-20

The Cat Intelligence Agency is a unique blend of memecoin excitement and the power of community on the Ethereum blockchain. It's not just about trading tokens; it's about being part of a movement that emphasizes charity and innovation. The project's unique feature is its email utility, which provides a personalized touch to the community engagement.

By joining the CIA, members not only become part of an innovative project but also get to have their custom email using the cia domain. This approach not only revolutionizes the memecoin concept but also embeds a sense of belonging and innovation within the Ethereum community.

To learn more about Cat Intelligence Agency (CIA), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

