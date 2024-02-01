QM Invites Public To Experience Art, Culture, Creativity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) announced a range of new activities and workshops for all ages taking place during February across various venues and through the world of art, culture, and heritage. As part of Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture 2023, QM's Department of Heritage and Archaeology will host a lecture delivered by Dr Stephen A Murphy, Pratapaditya Pal Senior Lecturer in Curating and Museology of Asian Art at SOAS, University of London.

The lecture, themed 'From Srivijaya to the Abbasid Caliphate: The Belitung and Cirebon shipwrecks and maritime connectivity in the 9th and 10th centuries CE, will take place on February 19 at 6.30pm, at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) – Auditorium.

This talk will explore maritime connections that took place over 1,000 years ago between the Gulf region and the area today comprising Indonesia. This event is free to attend. A 'Mudbrick Making Workshop' will be held on February 18, 21, 25 and 28 from 8am to 11 at Qatar Preparatory School (QPS), at the intersection of Salwa Road and B-Ring Road. It will introduce participants to the traditional method of making air-dried mud bricks, inviting them to explore the process of using long-established tools and techniques affiliated with the craft.

Qatar Auto Museum, in partnership with Expo 2023 Doha, recently opened an exhibition titled The Bicycle: the Future of Mobility, on show through March 16, located at the Cultural Zone – Al Bidda Park. A workshop, titled 'Imagining The Future of Mobility', set on February 5 and 19 (9am – 12pm) at the National Museum of Qatar AI Centre, is aimed at 15 – 20-year-olds. It prompts participants to imagine the future of mobility; and how bicycles, e-bikes, autonomous cars, flying taxis, vehicles operating with alternative fuel sources (such as hydrogen and battery electric), cargo drones, and hyperloop systems are all being considered and tested as options for the future of transportation in several cities around the World.

NMoQ is running various programmes throughout February, including storytelling sessions, and tours, including a tour about the evolution of sports related to the AFC Asian Cup.

NMoQ introduced a tour to their regular programming, inviting university students and educational institutes, as well as school students from KG and Grades 1 to 12 to experience the museum and learn about Qatar's history, heritage, and culture. The tour is available in Arabic, English, French, Italian, Chinese, Spanish, Turkish and German.

MIA will host various activities in February, including their monthly family day and storytelling session, as well as an illustration and pottery workshop. Fire Station: Artists in Residence will hold two art workshops in February while the Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar will hold a lecture themed around sporting history in Qatar.

As the leading cultural institution in Qatar, QM continues to enrich the cultural scene of the nation by offering diverse and engaging experiences for residents and visitors.

