QU Concludes Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) concluded its Book Fair 2024, organised in collaboration between QU Press and the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum at the Ministry of Culture. The five-day event had the participation of 39 publishers and research centres, including 31 from Qatari publishers and centres, along with eight from universities, research centres, and publishers from five Arab countries.

The second annual edition of the fair, held at the new Student Affairs building at the QU campus, witnessed various cultural events that brought together writers and creators from within Qatar and beyond. The event attracted a large audience, including thousands of visitors from QU, from students, faculty members and staff to interested individuals from outside the campus as well.

Among the notable visitors included HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanim, QU Board of Trustees vice chair HE Sheikh Dr Abdulla bin Ali al-Thani, QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari, as well as vice presidents and deans.

According to a QU statement, the fair distinguished itself with scholarly sessions and intellectual seminars that engaged researchers, scholars, and academics and covered various cultural and heritage-related issues in Qatar.

The event featured cultural and artistic corners, including Arabic calligraphy and the artistic work“Read,” presented by Qatari artist Bashair Ali al-Badr. In addition, there was a special participation by the Sheikh Abdullah Al Ansari Complex for the Holy Quran and Sciences, which displayed a collection of rare manuscripts. The fair also hosted workshops for those interested in learning the art of writing and creativity.

“QU Press values the close collaboration with the Ministry of Culture in organising this cultural event annually," director Prof Fatma al-Sowaidi said while describing the book fair as an intellectual, scientific, and heritage celebration.

"We aim to expand its horizons to include more universities, Gulf and Arab research centres, and publishing houses with the inclusion of an honourary guest from an Arab country,” she explained.

Prof al-Sowaidi also spoke about the“Baqoun” (we will stay) event launched by QU Press during the fair. She highlighted its goals, saying:“This event aims to shed light on forgotten aspects of our Qatari heritage, including material and artistic architectural effects, as well as the cultural and intellectual works of important Qatari poets and writers of the past.

“It revives this heritage, broadcasts it into the future, and immortalises it in the hearts of the youth and future generations. We started this year with a special session on 'Al-Zubarah: Qatar's Unesco World Heritage City,' the unique historical city that QU Press paid special attention to by issuing a scientific book in Arabic and English in collaboration with QM, involving 24 scholars and explorers in the field of heritage and antiquities,” she added.

