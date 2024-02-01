Interesting Customer Ordering Trends On Talabat In 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 2023 customer ordering trends of talabat, the region's leading platform for everyday deliveries, reveals some interesting facts, according to a statement yesterday (Thursday).

If egg and cheese sandwich from Karak Gholam was popular from 7am to 11am, insights show that customers loved to indulge in chicken popcorn from Tea Time between 12midnight and 3am, a statement said.

In 2023, the Chickenjoy meal from Jollibee reigned supreme, with customers across Qatar ordering it most frequently.

While talabat Mart offers a diverse range of items, Qbake bread, bananas and Baladna milk conquered all when it came to the most loved groceries to fly off the shelves quickest.

Customers loved ice cream sundaes in 2023, sweetening the deal by ordering it more than 50,000 times. Last year, two customers emerged as the ultimate 'tala-fans' of the year - with one customer ordering food from talabat more than 3,000 times, and another ordering from talabat mart more than 700 times.

The largest order of 2023 was delivered from Al Sadd's Season Restaurant, with delicious dishes ranging from Kababayan Bread to Spanish Bread.

In 2023, talabat saw its highest day of donations throughout the year on February 10 when customers donated to the Turkey and Syria earthquake campaign - truly helping utilise #Tech4Good for those in need.

These include just some of the most interesting ordering trends observed throughout 2023, recapping notable points as talabat steps into its 20th year of simplifying everyday life for its communities across the region, the statement added.

