QOSM Unveils Unique Installation On Zidane

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) has unveiled a film screening and art exhibition on the talent, focus and skill of legendary French footballer Zinédine Zidane, in the presence of a number of dignitaries.

The event took place in the presence of the president of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, HE the Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, Qatar Museums CEO Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi, QOSM president Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Thani, Qatar Football Association vice president Mohammed Khalifa al-Suwaidi; QOSM Advisory Committee members Issa Abdullah al-Hitmi, Salman Abdullah Abdul Ghani Al Abdul Ghani, and Salem Saeed al-Muhannadi; and QOSM director Abdulla Yousuf al-Mulla.

The art film installation features 'Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait (2006)', a 90-minute film directed by Douglas Gordan and Philippe Parreno that will be screened all day during museum opening hours at the E4 Gallery, Multipurpose Hall in QOSM, until August 1.

The film follows the French football star in real time and highlights the Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Villareal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2005, from the perspective of Zidane.

Assembled from footage shot by 17 synchronised cameras placed around the stadium, the film captures Zidane from multiple angles, from up close and afar, and remains steadfastly fixed on him even when the central action of the match moves elsewhere.

This new visualisation of the footage engages visitors with the choreography of a football match, immersing them in a precisely orchestrated sight and sound experience, delivering a 360-degree perspective of Zidane and his field of play.

“We are very pleased to launch this audio and visual experience on French footballer Zinédine Zidane during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, in celebration of the spirit of football”, the QM CEO said.

“This artistic film installation relentlessly captures Zidane's precision, elegance, focus and charisma in real time from multiple angles, which also includes a symphony of sound featuring a variety of ambiences, ranging from Zidane's inner voice and breathing to the sounds from the pitch,” Sheikh Mohammed.

The soundtrack of 'Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait (2006)' film is by the Scottish rock band, Mogwai, and includes a voiceover by Zidane. The film has successfully captured Zidane from multiple perspectives to show the many facets of an exceptional athlete, while documenting the psychological complexity of the player, as well as his physical grace, poise, and resilience. The multi-screen format of the artwork also reflects the mass-broadcasting of images of celebrity athletes.

MENAFN01022024000067011011ID1107799006