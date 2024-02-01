1.18Mn Fans For Asian Cup So Far

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has so far received as many as 1,170,219 fans with 1,200,000 tickets sold, the organising committee said on Thursday.

"The tournament remains crime-free as well," Brigadier General Abdullah Khalifa al-Muftah, head of the Media Unit of the Championship Security Force, told a press conference.

“All the phone calls, received by the National Command Centre were general inquiries related to procedures and services,” the official explained while thanking the security entities in the country.

“Qatar has become a safe host for sporting events and events, due to its long experience in holding such events," he said while pointing out that AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 follows the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the safest tournament.

From January 1 to February 1, more than 600,000 passengers and more than 200,000 vehicles crossed the Abu Samra border to attend the tournament. Brigadier General al-Muftah urged the fans from the other Gulf countries to make use of the registration service and complete travel insurance proceedings on the Hayya platform.

The opening match of the AFC Asian Cup, between Qatar and Lebanon recorded the highest attendance with 82,490 spectators at Lusail Stadium on January 12. More than 2,000 journalists are covering the tournament.

The interaction rate on social media sites is huge with accounts of the tournament witnessing more than 689mn interactions and 5mn shares of tournament news along with 208mn views. More than 3mn passengers used the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.

Brigadier General al-Muftah urged the fans to follow directions from the authorities to ensure hassle-free traffic.“We urge the fans to arrive early at the stadiums and adhere to the security and safety requirements."

