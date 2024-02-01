Keybank Teammates Discuss Best Practices For Homebuying And Programs To Help Make Home Ownership Easier

(MENAFN- 3BL) Recently, KeyBank Senior Mortgage Loan Officer, NMLS# 1097632 , Raul Gongora and Corporate Responsibility Officer Mattie Jones-Hollowell appeared on“New Day Cleveland” on WJW-TV to discuss Key's commitment to its hometown of Cleveland and ways banks can help make homebuying and homeownership easier.

In 2023, KeyBank supported 12 non-profit organizations with grants totaling more than $6 million to further their missions of bettering Northeast Ohio. The grant dollars support workforce development, education, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. These investments are part of KeyBank's commitment to help clients, communities and organizations thrive.

