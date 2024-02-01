TCS Goit Monthly Challenge: Inviting K-12 Students To Make A Global Impact On Indigenous Peoples' Health

MENAFN - 3BL) According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Indigenous Peoples face greater health disparities, increased disabilities, diminished quality of life, and shorter lifespans compared to their non-indigenous counterparts. Recent strides to advance health and well-being for Indigenous Peoples have resulted in progress, but a World Health Assembly resolution passed in May 2023 called for the development of a comprehensive 2026 Global Action Plan, so the world can do even better.

Responding to this need, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), together with partner Goondir Health Services, invite youth aged 6 to 18 to submit ideas for enhancing health and health services for Indigenous Peoples for the February goIT Monthly Challenge. To enter, K-12 students between the ages of 6 and 18 should submit their ideas for improving access to healthcare services, promoting health education, and bridging the cultural divide between healthcare providers and Indigenous populations now through February 29.

Advancing health and well-being is a high priority for TCS and key to Goondir Health Services' primary mission. Rooted in its dedication to Indigenous health, Goondir Health Services utilizes its healthcare expertise and partnerships to enhance access to medical care and promote healthy practices within Indigenous communities. TCS works to advance good health and well-being in many ways, ranging from promoting health and wellness for employees and in the communities in which they live and work to innovating global healthcare solutions in collaboration with customers.

Both TCS and Goondir Health Services, through their distinct yet complementary approaches, work towards constructing a healthier and more sustainable world. They welcome young people from all over the world to join them.

Learn more about how to enter the February goIT Monthly Challenge at href="" tcs/goIT-EN .